A physically impaired toddler receives an unexpected gift from a very unexpected person.

WASHINGTON — It's time for my Get Uplifted segment, where we let go of any negativity and focus on the positive stories that make us smile. Today that story comes from an act of kindness from one stranger to another. Ollie Horton is a 3-year old boy in Denver, Colorado who suffers from a physical disability that requires a walker.

An 8th grader in Seattle, Washington named Eli Murphy heard about Ollie's plight and adapted a rideable electric toy car so that Ollie can get around on his own.

This is truly inspiring.

The world needs more people like Eli. His kindness has instantly improved Ollie's quality of life and made him very happy. Also, special thanks to the California nonprofit Harbor Freight Tools for funding Eli's work.

