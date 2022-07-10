Jack Harlow to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Fresh off co-hosting 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, the rapper has been tapped to host 'SNL.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" is back after a one-week hiatus with an all-new episode on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow will serve as host and musical guest of the episode, broadcast live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

The episode will be mark Harlow's second time as "SNL" musical guest and his first time hosting the long-running sketch comedy series.

The first three "Saturday Night Live" episodes so far this season were hosted by Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

JACK HARLOW

SATURDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/wniF7nUjOQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER