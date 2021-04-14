President Bush to give 1st live TV interview in 3 years to 'Today'

Hoda Kotb will sit down with President Bush for his first live television interview in 3 years.

NEW YORK — Former President George W. Bush will join "Today" for his first live television interview in three years on Tuesday, April 20, NBC News announced Wednesday morning.

President Bush will sit down with Hoda Kotb to discuss his new book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants," which shares stories of U.S immigrants and includes portraits painted by Bush, according to NBC.

The interview will also mark the first live event for the "Today" show on the 30 Rock Plaza since the outdoor space was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC said "Today" will broadcast live on Rockefeller Plaza in compliance with all CDC and New York State guidelines and COVID safety precautions.

> Above video: George W. Bush Childhood Home eyed for National Park designation.

Following the interview, "Today" will host an official U.S. naturalization ceremony in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. NBC said the ceremony will feature 30 new citizens, many of whom are medical personnel or other frontline workers who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, coverage will continue throughout The 3rd Hour of Today and President Bush will join "Today" with Hoda & Jenna.

Coming up next week on TODAY: Former President George W. Bush joins us for his first live television interview in three years. pic.twitter.com/DIg9YcyH8c — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.