Happy Swiftmas! The 10-time Grammy award-winning singer announced the surprise on social media shortly after 8 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Somewhere, a Swiftie you know is screaming.

In a surprise announcement, the 10-time Grammy-award winning singer announced she is dropping her eighth studio album, folklore, tonight at midnight. A self-directed music video for her upcoming single, Cardigan, will also be released tonight at midnight.

As is tradition in the fanbase, Swift, known for creating elaborate clues and clever hints for fans to guess new albums, began posting black and white photos on Instagram early Thursday morning. By 8:07 a.m., the 16-track album was announced with fans taking to social media to celebrate.

Folklore will have 16 tracks and one bonus track, with collaboration from indie-folk band Bon Iver. She announced that 11 of the 16 tracks were co-written with the National's Aaron Dessner, who also posted the announcement about the new album on Instagram.

There will be eight deluxe CDs and eight deluxe vinyls available for purchase,with different cover styles and photos.

New merchandise for the era is already up on Taylor's website, with lyrics from the new era written on the back.

🛍 | T-Shirts and Hoodies featuring lines and titles from ‘folklore’ have been added to Taylor’s website! https://t.co/2qlyGHJJQb pic.twitter.com/Z6xbAPHbh1 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 23, 2020

It's the first time the singer has released a new album since August 2019's release of Lover.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time," Swift wrote in her album announcement. "but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world."