Tamela and David Mann, frequent Tyler Perry collaborators, talk new music, 'Assisted Living' season two

Grammy Award-winning Tamela Mann is releasing a new gospel single on June 4, and the second season of "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" premieres this month on BET.

AUSTIN, Texas — David and Tamela Mann are known for their hit roles as Cora and Mr. Brown in Tyler Perry's plays, movies and shows. The couple has played father and daughter for two decades, but they've been married for 33 years.

David Mann, a Texas native, is an NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series for "Meet The Browns." Tamela Mann is a Grammy Award winner, BET Award winner, Billboard Music Award winner and NAACP Image Award winner, just to name a few of her accomplishments.

The two spoke with KVUE's Daranesha Herron about the new season of "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" on BET, filming during the pandemic, their advice for up-and-comers and Tamela Mann's new gospel single.

Daranesha Herron: I am Daranesha Herron, joined by the fabulous and talented David and Tamela Mann, a.k.a. Cora and Mr. Brown. How are you guys doing?

Tamela and David Mann: "We're great. How are you?"

Herron: I'm good. Thank you for joining me. I have to let you know: I've been watching you guys since I was a little girl in Tyler Perry plays, singing along. Could you guys – could have ever imagined that the roles of Mr. Brown and Cora would be still going strong a decade, well over a decade later?

Tamela and David Mann: "Twenty years later, we never could have imagined. No, ma'am."

Herron: 'Assisted Living' will premiere next week, May 25. What can we expect?

Tamela and David Mann: "You can expect the unexpected."

David Mann: "A crazy rollercoaster ride. I would just call the show 'Controlled Chaos' because it's just something going on all the time inside the assisted living building. Mr. Brown is the co-owner of the place, but he thinks he outright owns the place. He thinks his word is the final word. This season, we've added a lot more characters. And so, the layers of the show, the stories of the show, the rollercoaster ride of the show is – it's just going to take you on a rollercoaster ride."

Tamela Mann: "The new characters, like you just said, bring so much more life to the house. It's amazing. But we had so much fun just putting it all together and the chemistry of the cast was amazing. And we're just excited for everyone to see."

Herron: I love that. I love it. I'm sure it will be full of laughs as well. So, were you guys filming during the pandemic? I know Tyler Perry had the studios, like, a very strategic plan on how to keep you guys safe.

David Mann: "I called it the safest place in the world. We were in a bubble. So, we had to be, you know, we were tested before we got there. We were tested when we got there. We were tested while we were there. So, it was safe and he pulled out all the stops on this thing. He made sure that everything was taken care of. We didn't want for anything there."

Tamela Mann: "He made the bubble real tight, and you had everything you needed."

Herron: Speaking of the pandemic, you know, a lot of couples had to spend a lot of time together. Do you have any advice for couples during this time? You guys have been married for a while, a long time.

Tamela and David Mann: "33 years!"

Tamela Mann: "We have, you know what? It really, I think it brought us together even more because it's like the unity of the family and just letting everybody know that – and I've always told my kids this, family is all you have. And with us, as a couple, we enjoy each other's company. So, it just gave us more time to just kind of hang out and we start walking more together. Then sometimes when I need that alone time and out of the four walls, I would, I walked a lot. And, you know, I'll just listen to music, pray. That would be like, my commune time with me and the Lord and just talk about everything and pray about everything that's going on and pray for our world."

David Mann: "The advice I would give couples is, I would make sure that you take this time – and that's what we did, we took that time – to grow closer and communicate more. Being in those four walls can kind of drive you, if you're not really in tune with each other, it could drive some people to be like, 'I want to go back to work.' But for us, we took that time to hone in on what she needed, I was making sure what she needed, she was making sure what I did. So, we took it to grow."

Herron: Tamela, I know you're not just an actress, but you also do music. And how is that going for you? How's everything?

Tamela Mann: "Actually, the pandemic really helped me because I actually just finished recording, so I was working during that time and – which was really, really a good time, needed, because most of the time I'm working and trying to record at the same time. But most of it, most of it, I was off so I could really put it in and was a good voice and all that. And I really enjoyed just putting it together."

Herron: So, can we expect some new music coming soon?

Tamela Mann: "New music? Yes, I have a new single coming out June 4. It's called 'Help Me.' And the song is talking about I realized that I really just needed help in different areas of my life. So, that song is just saying, 'We're talking about asking for help and just asking the Lord for help. Sometimes you just have to ask for earthly help, which is people, and it's OK to ask for help.' That's what it's all about, and I'm really excited about the whole album."

David Mann: "The song speaks about 'help is on the way, so don't give up.' It encourages you to just know that help is coming."

Herron: Yes, I know, it's so much going on in the world right now. So, 'Assisted Living,' May 25. Any details without telling too much?

David Mann: "I would just tell you the new characters that are coming up. I'll just tell you this –"

Tamela Mann: "We had a lot of fun. We were just laughing at the characters. I'm ready to see it myself."

David Mann: "Mr. Perry and the writers did a great job pulling everybody together this for this season. Season two, stay tuned."

Tamela Mann: "It's going to be great. Look, we're going up and up."

Herron: Up, up, up. Last question, last question: Any advice for any up-and-coming actors and actresses out there?

Tamela Mann: "I would just encourage everybody to, even if you like, locally, if you're just starting out, to just see what's going on in your local area, to kind of keep yourself rolling in and, you know, just keep sharpening your craft and don't give up. Don't give up. It's kind of crazy right now, but we're all trying to figure this thing out and just don't quit."

David Mann: "Don't take no for an answer. No, only because, I mean, if you just take no, you'll definitely give up in this business. So, keep going and moving and keep trying."

Herron: Great advice. Tamala and David Mann, thank you guys for joining me. I really appreciate it.