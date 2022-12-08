x
'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

Actress Millie Bobby Brown said in a recent interview she's taking online classes in human services at Purdue University.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker.

In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.

On the university's website, human services is described as being "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills." Graduates move on to careers as counselors, specialists and other fields to help children, families and adults "improve their life circumstances."

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' return encourages weekend binging

Brown's studies aren't the only connection between Stranger Things, which is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and Purdue University. In Season 3 of the show, a girl was seen wearing a Purdue sweatshirt. The vintage-style top created such a frenzy among Boilermakers, it was recreated and sold by the Purdue Team Store. 

RELATED: Purdue selling shirt seen on 'Stranger Things'

