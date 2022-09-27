SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2023

The new attraction will be the ninth ride to join SeaWorld San Antonio’s portfolio of thrilling rides.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling its latest attraction that will open in 2023.

SeaWorld gave a sneak peek Tuesday, with a simulation video of the ride and information about how the contruction process will take place.

Catapult Falls is a first-of-its-kind ride combining the thrill of a launched roller coaster, the excitement of a vertical lift elevator that lifts riders above the theme park, and a water flume ride with the steepest drop, to produce multiple rushes of adrenaline as well as moments of exciting splashes to cool guests down.

The ride will have 11 boats, each holding eight eight riders, and will catapult through the launch at speeds of 30 feet per second, allowing riders to feel the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water. Once at the peak of the ride, guests will experience the world’s steepest drop in a flume attraction! Angled at a staggering 53 degrees, the chute plummets riders into a watery splashdown at over 37 miles per hour. The duration of this one-of-a-kind attraction is in excess of five minutes, making for a wonderful family adventure.

The flumecoaster will be the only one in North America of its kind and is the only vertical lift flumecoaster in the world.

“Catapult Falls will be the perfect addition to our already fantastic line up of family rides,” said Byron Surrett, SeaWorld San Antonio President. “Not only will it provide thrills for those wanting the exhilaration of a coaster-type ride, but being a water ride, it will give guests one more way to cool down in the hot Texas temperatures. It will be the perfect family adventure ride.”

The park says the newest ride will break records for an attraction of its kind.

When riders are at the top, they will have a panaramic view of the park and the city.

Catapult Falls will be the ninth ride to join SeaWorld San Antonio’s portfolio of thrilling rides.

