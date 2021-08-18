x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost welcome new baby boy to the world

The couple got engaged in 2019 and were wed in October 2020.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson and 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost welcomed their first baby boy to the world after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Jost announced the birth of baby Cosmo on his Instagram

Johansson, already a mother of 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, raised suspicion of pregnancy when she attended press conferences promoting her new film "Black Widow" via Zoom, the Today Show wrote.

People Magazine says Jost also hinted at the pregnancy during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019. They officially became husband and wife in 2020. 

Related Articles