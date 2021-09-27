x
San Antonio Zoo's new train arrives | How you can climb on board

It was funded entirely by donations and will run on fuel donated by Valero.

All aboard!

The San Antonio Zoo's new train arrived Monday. The first 50 riders who purchase a train ticket for the inaugural rides will get some some special goodies.

The Zoo says it's a nod to the history of Brackenridge Park, reintroducing a diesel-style engine to the fleet of three trains.

Fundraising for a second new train is currently underway. Visit the Zoo's website here for more details if you want to climb on board.

