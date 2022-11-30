Travis County hosting benefit concert to raise awareness for overdose deaths

The festival begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, with opening remarks from Jose Garza, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and SIMS Foundation Executive Director Patsy Bouressa.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple organizations within Austin are hosting their annual Safer Together concert to raise money and awareness for drug overdoses in Central Texas.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation are putting on the admission-free benefit concert at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St., in Downtown Austin on Thursday.

The concert was created last year as a partnership between the three organizations as part of the Travis County DA office's "ongoing strategy to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths in the area," the release states. The goal of Safer Together is to help spread awareness about overdose death prevention while raising funds for the SIMS Foundation.

The money raised at the concert will be used as donations to offer Substance Use Disorder (SUD) training for the Central Texas music community in addition to the nonprofit organization Communities for Recovery.

Garza, in addition to the other organizations, will be holding a press conference right outside of Mohawk between Eighth and 10th Street, near Red River Street on Thursday.

After the conference, the free concert will have performances from six local music artists throughout the indoor and outdoor stages. The festival begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, with opening remarks from Garza, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and SIMS Foundation Executive Director Patsy Bouressa.

Outside Stage:

Night Drive

Trouble in the Streets

Holy Wire

Inside Stage:

The Pinky Rings

Hotmom

Sad Cell

Those that would like to donate to the SIMS Foundation can text "SIMS" to 44321, use PayPal or go to their website.