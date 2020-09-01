AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is about an Austin veteran who was gifted the key to a new home at a Round Rock Express baseball game.

The Round Rock Express will be holding open auditions to find people to perform the national anthem for the team's 2020 season.

Auditions will be held inside the United Heritage Center at the Dell Diamond on Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The general public is invited to the audition for no fee.

Out of the Express' 70 home games, less than 50 spots are still open.

The audition will consist of a 90-second or less performance using traditional military-style with little to no creative variation. Instrumental and group auditions are also welcomed.

Those interested in auditioning must fill out an application, which can be found online, and bring it to the audition.

The auditions will be judged by a panel, which will include Laurie Winckel, the owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio.

Participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform within two weeks of auditions.

If you can't attend the auditions but would still like to perform, video recordings of auditions can be submitted via email to the express director of ballpark entertainment, Steve Richards, at srichards@rrexpress.com.

