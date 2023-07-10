Round Rock Express partner with Austin Film Society to celebrate 'Dazed and Confused' 30th anniversary

Before the game, there will be a panel discussion with members of the film's cast. The film's director, Richard Linklater, will throw out the first pitch.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — This year marks 30 years since the cult classic movie “Dazed and Confused" hit theaters, and the Round Rock Express are celebrating the anniversary.

The movie came out in September of 1993 and was largely shot in Austin.

When the Express play the Las Vegas Aviators on Sept. 16, fans can enjoy several tributes to the film.

Before the game, there will be a panel discussion with members of the film's cast. The film's director, Richard Linklater, will throw out the first pitch.

The first 1,500 fans will get a “Dazed and Confused" bobblehead, and players will wear a specialty uniform to pay tribute to the film. Clips and special videos from the movie will play on the video board throughout the night.

The evening will finish with postgame fireworks set to the music from the movie.

The Express are partnering with the Austin Film Society and Focus Features for the event.

“We’re incredibly grateful to partner with the Austin Film Society and bring this celebration to Dell Diamond,” General Manager Tim Jackson said. “We’ve been planning this night for a long time and we’re excited to finally start the countdown for what will be one of our most highly anticipated theme nights in franchise history.”

Fans will be able to purchase the specialty “Dazed”-themed on-field jerseys, which will be autographed by the players, via auction during the game. A “Dazed”-themed autographed Nolan Ryan jersey will also be part of the auction benefiting the Austin Film Society.

Tickets for the game are available here.