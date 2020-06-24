ROAD TRIP TEXAS: Your travel guide for vacationing safely across the state this summer

There are many vacation destinations all across Texas that have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what they're doing to keep visitors safe.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of vacation spots across Texas where you can go with your family. Below is a list of spots around the state that either have opened back up or plan to do so, and what they're doing to keep people safe!

Safety Guidelines: None in place while the Capitol is closed to the public. More information here.

About: The Texas Capitol, located in downtown Austin, is widely recognized as one of the nation's most distinguished state capitols. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.

Safety Guidelines: All guests must practice safe social distancing, including the pool and lower level water areas. Hand sanitizers will be provided throughout the grounds, and guests must wash their hands at a sink whenever possible. More information here.

About: Krause Springs is a well-known camping and swimming site in the beautiful Hill Country of Texas. It is located in Spicewood, about 30 miles west of Austin.

Safety Guidelines: Reservations are required in order to swim, and hiking access will remain limited and is subject to be cut off if the facility’s capacity is exceeded during the day. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while in the park. Jacob's Well Nature Center exhibits and the Nature Center drinking fountain will remain closed to the public until further notice. More information here.

About: Jacob’s Well Natural Area is Hays County’s first nature preserve that hosts a wealth of ecological beauty and diversity. From birding trails to aquatic life below, there is much to be enjoyed over the more than 81 acres.

Safety Guidelines: No groups of over 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household. People must maintain at least a six-foot distance from people not in your group, and face coverings are strongly encouraged. While all in-person events and equipment rentals and loans have been canceled, most park headquarters, visitor centers and stores are open. More information here.

About: Enchanted Rock is a massive pink granite dome that sits above Central Texas. The attraction’s amazing views have drawn people for thousands of years.

Safety Guidelines: The pool will remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and no admission fees will be charged until further notice. Everyone must book a reservation to enter and all visitors will be screened 30 minutes before their reservation time. Face coverings are required when not actively swimming. And facilities will be cleared 15 minutes before the end of each two-hour reservation for cleaning and disinfection. More information here.

About: Barton Springs Pool is located within Zilker Park's 358 acres and is one of the crown jewels of Austin. The pool itself measures three acres in size, and is fed from underground springs with an average temperature of 68-70 degrees, ideal for year-round swimming.

Chapter two : Dallas area

DALLAS ARBORETUM | OPEN NOW

8525 Garland Road | Dallas

About: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a 66-acre botanical garden located on the southeastern shore of White Rock

Safety guidelines: Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visitors will be limited to allow people to maintain safe social distances.

DALLAS WORLD AQUARIUM | CLOSED

1801 N Griffin Street | Dallas

About: The Dallas World Aquarium and zoo is located in the West End Historic District. It aids conservation and education by housing many animals that are threatened or endangered.

Safety guidelines: None while it's closed.

DALLAS ZOO | OPEN NOW

650 S R L Thornton Freeway | Dallas

About: The Dallas Zoo covers 106 acres just south of downtown Dallas. Established in 1888, it's the oldest and largest zoological park in Texas. The zoo, which is managed by the non-profit Dallas Zoological Society, is home to over 2,000 animals representing 406 species.

Safety guidelines: Tickets with a specific entry time must be reserved in advance. The zoo has established traffic flow and pathways to maintain social distancing. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. Indoor areas are closed and groups are limited to 10 people or fewer.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDENS | OPEN NOW

3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard | Fort Worth

About: Established in 1934, it is the oldest major botanic garden in Texas. Its most popular areas are the Fuller, Rose, and Japanese gardens. The gardens are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with the first and last hours reserved for members.

Safety guidelines: Tickets should be reserved in advance. The gardens are putting limitations on the number of people allowed, and will time entry in hour-long blocks.

FORT WORTH ZOO | OPEN NOW

1989 Colonial Parkway | Fort Worth

About: The Fort Worth Zoo is now home to over 7,000 native and exotic animals. In 1909, when it was founded, it had one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock and a few rabbits.

Safety guidelines: All reservations must be made online and entries will be timed in blocks. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned from a phone. Guests will be asked to social distance and encouraged to wear masks, but will not be required to do so.

PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE | OPEN JULY 9

2201 N Field Street | Dallas

About: The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, which opened on Dec. 1, 2012, offers 180,000 square feet of space across five floors that house 11 permanent exhibit halls. The spaces inside and outside serve as a living science lesson on topics including engineering, technology and conservation.

Safety guidelines: The museum is encouraging people to purchase timed-entry tickets online in advance of their visit due to limited capacity. Some areas of the museum, particularly interactive exhibits, will be closed. Ticketing will be contactless and guests over age 3 will be required to wear a mask. Additional hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the museum.

2201 E Road to Six Flags Street and 1800 E Lamar Boulevard | Arlington

About: Six Flags over Texas is a theme park that offers dozens of rides for riders of all ages, as well as games, dining and other activities. A short distance away, Hurricane Harbor is the largest water park in North Texas, featuring rides, slides and a 1-million-gallon wave pool.

Safety guidelines: Visitors and employees will be screened prior to entry. Masks are required at all times at Six Flags, except in specific designated areas. Social distancing measures have been put into place in both parks.

THE SIXTH FLOOR MUSEUM AT DEALEY PLAZA | CLOSED

411 Elm Street | Dallas

About: A sniper’s perch and rifle were found on the sixth floor of the building after the assassination of Pres. John F. Kennedy. That floor now houses the museum’s core exhibit, giving a background on the Kennedy's their visit to Texas, and everything that transpired that day.

Safety guidelines: None while it's closed.

STOCKYARDS NATIONAL HISTORIC DISTRICT | OPEN NOW

Stockyards Blvd | Fort Worth

About: From the Fort Worth Herd, with its daily cattle drives and herd experience, to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Stockyards offer a taste of the Wild West.