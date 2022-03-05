x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Reba announces tour with stop in Austin

The country star will perform at the Moody Center on Oct. 28.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — If you "Fancy" a Friday night filled with country hits, look no further than Reba McEntire's Oct. 28 concert in Austin.

The country music legend will perform at the Moody Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus alongside guest Terri Clark. The Austin concert is just one of many stops on her Reba Live in Concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a venue presale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

67-year-old Reba, an Oklahoma native, boasts a four-year win of the County Music Award's Female Vocalist of the Year Award from 1984 to 1987. She's known for songs such as "Does He Love You," "I'm a Survivor" and "Consider Me Gone."

RELATED: Harry Styles announces 5-show residency in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Uvalde school shooting: What the yet-unreleased surveillance video shows

A pregnant Plano woman was pulled over while in an HOV lane. When asked who else was with her, she pointed to her belly and said 'Uh, this!'

Monday could rank as one of the hottest days in Austin history

Paid Advertisement