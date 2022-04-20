A$AP Rocky arrested 'in connection' with alleged shooting

The rapper was arrested on arrival at LAX returning from Barbados, sources say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOS ANGELES, California — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested flying into Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, records from the Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed.

The LAPD wrote in a news release Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. (9:45 a.m. in California) that LAPD arrested Mayers, 33, for assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest is "in connection" with a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in Nov. 2021, LAPD states in the release.

The suspect in the shooting fired a handgun at a victim who sustained a minor injury, then fled on foot with two acquaintances.

The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

Mayers was returning from a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend, singer and actress Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty).