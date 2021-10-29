Things to do in Austin: Art and waterfalls at Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum opened in 1991. This year, it celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tucked behind the busy intersection of Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road lies a peaceful treasure for Austin residents and visitors. One-hundred-and-sixty-eight works of art meet the eyes of its guests as the soft rush of a stream seems to block out the busy city.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum opened in 1991. This year, it celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

It features the work of Charles Umlauf. He donated his home, studio and sculptures to the City of Austin in 1985. The site now sits on the property of his former home.

Annalisa Giannotti, community engagement and programs manager at the Umlauf, says the museum focuses on contemporary art. She says her job is to be an “art educator.”

“Education and outreach is really important, because historically museums tend to serve very intular communities, right?” Giannotti said. “People who have a car or the money to come to a museum. What I think is really important for the Umlauf and a lot of museums, in terms of my job, is to make it easier for them to come to a museum and make them feel comfortable when they’re here.”

She said her goal is to get “as many people from as many walks of life into the museum.”

There is something for all ages at the Umlauf. Children can participate in a sculpture scavenger hunt search.

Wheelchairs are available, and the Giannotti said staff is working to provide sensory backpacks for visitors who might be overstimulated by noise. Visitors can also touch the sculptures, primarily to benefit visually impaired and special needs guests.

Overall, Giannotti said the Umlauf prioritizes community. And the best time to come? Early in the morning.

“It’s just a really beautiful, fun experience,” Giannotti said. “Working here every day has been amazing. It’s stunning and educational and fun. It’s, like, just a reason for anyone to come and visit I would say.”

Umlauf moved to Austin in 1914. He was a Professor of Life Drawing and Sculpture at the University of Texas at Austin for 40 years.

Now, the Umlauf is open year-round. It hosts events and tours throughout the year including Straw Fest, Umlauf After Dark and Yoga in the Garden.

The museum and garden are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

General admission adult tickets are $7 and available online. Discounts are available for seniors, college students and children.