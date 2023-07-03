Another kids' theme park is being planned for North Texas

A Peppa Pig Theme Park is being planned for North Richland Hills, off Boulevard 26 next door to the NRH2O Family Water Park.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Another theme park for kids is in the works for North Texas.

A Peppa Pig Theme Park is being planned for North Richland Hills, off Boulevard 26 next door to the NRH2O Family Water Park.

The park, which is planned for 14 acres and will be themed after the popular children's show Peppa Pig, is expected to open in 2024, according to a news release from Merlin Entertainments, the park's parent company.

Merlin, which has a licensing agreement with the Peppa Pig brand owner Hasbro, also operates the Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine.

The Peppa Pig park will be the company's second Peppa Pig theme park in North America, joining the Peppa Pig park in Florida.

Merlin officials said in a news release that the North Texas park will feature "multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows" from the Peppa Pig brand.

The Florida park has a mix of rides and attractions, including a kids' roller coaster, a boat ride, a "fun fair" area and an indoor cinema that plays Peppa Pig episodes.

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, said in a news release.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino said.

The Peppa Pig park is the second kids' theme park announced for North Texas this year.

In January, Universal Studios announced plans for a 97-acre kids park in Frisco. The Universal park received pushback and was set for a vote by the Frisco City Council on Tuesday night.