Party World Rasslin' is back at it after a two-year hiatus

Like much of the entertainment world, Party World Rasslin' had to take a break from in-person events. But now, they're back!

AUSTIN, Texas — It may seem like a normal weekend day at a brewery, a chance for people to come together. But in the back warehouse of 4th Tap Brewing Co-op in North Austin, PWR nights are a little bit different.

"We're talking about Party World Rasslin', which is a wrestling party in Austin, Texas," said Chris Monica, the general manager of PWR. "Our first one was a house party and that was in 2014, and since then it's become a whole thing."

A thing that, for the last two years, has been quiet. That is, until March 12.

It's a wrestling show unlike anything you have ever seen.

"Yes, we're in the brewhouse here," said Monica. "4th Tap has made the excellent business decision to put a wrestling ring here."

A time for fans and wrestlers to come together, which is something they missed.

"Yeah, since 2019, this is our first show," said Monica. "It's crazy being here and sliding back into that hyper-focus and getting ready for this place to get crowded and for us to do this stuff we've been working on for months."

It's an event that doesn't take itself too seriously, with "Lobster Kings" fighting men from the Australian Outback, or Mummies trading blows with a wrestler named "Zebra Muscles."

But don't get confused, it's still poetry in motion.

"The first thing we think of, that has to be the idea and we have to commit to it 100%," he said.

All the way down to the theme of being in a pyramid, located in the Bass Pro Shops pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee.

All of it is a chance to come together again.

"Even if we didn't have tonight, the things we accomplished before, I'm proud of, and was more than I ever wanted, so the fact we get to do tonight is all gravy," he said. "This is what I live for, just going nuts and feeling the power and the energy."

Their next show will be sometime in June.