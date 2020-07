Two Instagram posts this morning will make many Netflix subscribers very happy.

The official Instagram account for the hit Netflix show 'Outer Banks' confirms there will be a Season 2.

Season 1 of Outer Banks only just premiered a few months ago in mid-April, so given the pandemic, don't expect Season 2 to appear anytime soon.

Netflix typically premiers seasons about a year apart, but sometimes it can be longer. The date for Season 2 of Outer Banks has not been confirmed.