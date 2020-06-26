Willie Nelson Fourth of July Picnic goes digital

The show will start at around 3:30 p.m. CST on July 4.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic will be held digitally this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining Willie Nelson and his band will be performances from Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile and many more. Digital tickets can be purchased for $35 prior to the event and for $45 on the day of the show.

The show will start at around 3:30 p.m. CST on July 4.

Additionally, one dollar from each ticket sold will go towards the Luck Reunion Fund, managed by the Austin Community Foundation. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Karbach Love Street will also be matching donations.

Beneficiaries of this event include All Together ATX, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, SIMS Foundation and the Central Texas Food Bank.

“Our goal with the 2020 Picnic is to bring it back to what it was — in the only way we can during these times. We were set to host this year's event at Luck, to welcome the Picnic back to its hill country home,” said Ellee Fletcher Durniak, co-founder of Luck Productions.

Tickets can be purchased online here.