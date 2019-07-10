SAN ANTONIO — If you're "Crazy" for Willie Nelson, you can grab your tickets to see him perform in San Antonio.

Willie Nelson & Family are coming to the Majestic Theatre on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Alyssa Micaela will open the show.

You can grab your tickets Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, on Ticketmaster's website, or by calling (800) 982-2787.

You can get ready to "Stay All Night" to watch the legendary Texas singer perform.

Nelson has released more than 200 albums over a six-decade career in music, including Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust.

