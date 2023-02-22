Lineup announced for Willie Nelson's 2023 Luck Reunion

On March 16, Nelson himself will perform, along with Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Spoon, Ethel Cain and many other artists.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — We now know who's going to perform at Willie Nelson's annual Luck Reunion concert.

The country singer's team released the lineup on Wednesday.

On March 16, Nelson himself will perform, along with Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Spoon, Ethel Cain and many other artists. The full lineup features more than 35 acts.

“Team Luck is thrilled to welcome a diverse lineup of performers to Willie’s backyard, including fresh new talent and some familiar faces who have been longtime members of the Luck Family,” festival organizers said.

The 2023 Luck Reunion lineup features:

A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends

A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests

Angel White

Arcy Drive

Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds

BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins

Bob Schneider

Dallas Burrow

Devon Gilfillian

Drayton Farley

Elvie Shane

Eric D. Johnson

Ethel Cain

Guster

Hermanos Gutiérrez

J. Creek Cloggers

Jaime Wyatt

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles

Katie Pruitt

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Night Cap

Particle Kid

Pearla

Peter One

Rattlesnake Milk

Sadurn

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sierra Ferrell

Sir Woman

Spoon

Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band

The Band of Heathens

the GOLDEN DREGS

The Heavy Heavy

The War and Treaty

Thee Sacred Souls

Wild Child

Willie Nelson & Family

Willis Alan Ramsey

Luck Reunion said it will be partnering with environmental nonprofit REVERB to slash carbon emissions at its events during South By Southwest, with a goal of cutting stage carbon emissions at Luck Reunion by 75%.

This will be the 11th year of the Luck Reunion on Nelson's Luck, Texas, ranch out in western Travis County.

Introducing: the Luck Reunion 2023 artist lineup.

The Luck Reunion this year will offer other events from March 15 to 19, including a “Three Sisters” themed evening potluck paying homage to the main agricultural crops of indigenous cuisine: maize, squash and climbing beans. The potluck will feature a family-style seated dinner followed by a live performance by Nelson under the Hill Country stars.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Luck Family Foundation, which will be making direct grants to Farm Aid, Wholesome Wave and the Texas Food & Wine Alliance.

Another event, The Big Easy, will invade Luck on March 18 with Luck Origins: New Orleans Takeover, a multi-performer show drawn from the spirit of the Birthplace of Jazz. The event will feature a chef-curated food experience presented by the Texas Food and Wine Alliance as well as food vendors from across Texas and Louisiana.

“Luck, Antone’s and Gibson Presents: Strange Things Happening: A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, 1915-1973” will cap off the week of events at Luck on March 19 with a gospel brunch. The brunch is a tribute to the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe, original "Soul Sister" who made an indelible impact on gospel and soul music.

For more information on Luck Reunion and other Luck Presents events, including information on how to purchase tickets, visit luckpresents.com.