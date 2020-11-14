Music Lessons with Austin Artists: Voice lessons with Primo the Alien

Enjoy a voice lesson and a performance from Austin-based musician Primo the Alien.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've always wanted to take voice lessons - you're in luck!

KVUE has teamed up with local musicians to offer music lessons with different artists every week. This week, Primo the Alien walks us through an in-depth voice lesson for beginners.

Primo the Alien is the alter-ego of Austin-based musician, Laura Lee Bishop. According to her website, she writes and producers each song, herself, with a unique blend of humor and drama that leaves listeners captivated.

Primo was nominated for Best Electronic Artist by the Austin Chronicle for the Austin Music Awards. Her music video for “To the Max!” was nominated for two Austin Music Video Awards.

She's also no stranger to American Idol. She won a golden ticket in 2013 and 2014.

"If you’re in the mood to revisit an oversaturated version of the late ‘80s, look no further than Primo the Alien," said KUTX 98.9.

Here's where you can find Primo the Alien and start your journey back to the 80's on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Apple Music.