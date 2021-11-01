Too early for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'? One Dallas bar thinks so

The yearly holiday music discourse has begun.

DALLAS — All one Uptown Dallas bar wants for Christmas is a jukebox limit.

Mariah Carey responded to The Stoneleigh P bar on Maple Avenue this week after the bar made news for its anti-"All I Want For Christmas Is You" stance.

"MARIAH CAREY'S ALL I WANT FOR CHRSITMAS IS YOU WILL BE SKIPPED IF PLAYED BEFORE DEC. 1. AFTER DEC 1 THE SONG IS ONLY ALLOWED ONE TIME A NIGHT," reads a sign taped to the jukebox at the bar. A National Review critic tweeted a photo of the sign in late October.

Carey responded in kind, with a tweet featuring the singer clad for battle after another Twitter user jokingly asked if the sign was a part of the (not real) War on Christmas.

On Monday, Carey also heralded the beginning of the ever-earlier Christmas season, with a tweet signaling the switch from Halloween to Christmas. (We're just going to skip right over Thanksgiving?)

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is popular and divisive, to say the least. The song first debuted in 1994, but didn't chart in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 until 2017. On Christmas Day 2018, it set a record for the most Spotify streams in a single day, and it's earned more than $2 million in royalties since it was added to Spotify. It hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2019. The song is already in the Top 50 on Spotify and Apple Music charts this year.

But no matter how popular the song is or how early Christmas creeps up in the calendar each year, the Stoneleigh P ain't having it. The bar's general manager told CNN in an interview that she has nothing against Christmas, Carey or the inescapable song. It was just played too much in the bar and it was putting the staff on "high alert." The sign, which had been up for the last few years, was just supposed to be a light-hearted joke, she said.

Social media response to the sign has been as divisive as the song, with some leaping to Carey's defense and others encouraging even more seasonal moratoriums on the tune.