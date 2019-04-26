GONZALES, Texas — The sixth annual festival that combines live music and Texas' favorite pastime -- floating -- is back. And this year's Float Fest artist lineup is out.

The festival takes place on July 20 and 21 in Gonzales, Texas for the first time this year. The festival previously happened every year in San Marcos.

The headliners this year are Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, Big Gigantic and The Flaming Lips.

The new venue will have two main stages, according to the press release, and will offer fans a chance to watch artists on the main stage without overlapping sets.

Other artists performing include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, G Love & Special Sauce, Missio, The Floozies, Goldfish, Sego and Cowboy Diplomacy.

Gates to float the river will open at 8 a.m. and tubing tickets can be purchased separately online. The press release states you must have a concert ticket to float the river.

“We’re excited to bring back Float Fest for its sixth year and host some of the nation’s most talented artists to produce a unique experience in Gonzales,” said Marcus Federman, founder of Float Fest. “We’re thrilled to be moving to a new city and keep the tradition of our fest going. Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas independence and we can't think of a better place to celebrate a festival rich in Texas traditions such as live music, floating the river, and camping.”

Weekend tickets, day tickets, and a limited amount of VIP tickets are now available for purchase online here.

