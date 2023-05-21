Seismic Dance Event back in Austin; local vendors and artists get a spotlight

Along with supporting local artists, business owners from across Central Texas were also given the chance to bring their concepts and stores for people to discover.

The Seismic Dance Event that features both local and international DJ's in the house and techno music scene.

Every year, the event usually happens in November, which still rings true. However, organizers are now also hosting "Seismic Spring" which occurred May 19th and 20th.

"It's everything to me. I've been in Austin for 12 years and I've lived in Texas my whole life, so whenever I started my business, I always wanted to really sink into local. I actually don't even do many online sales. It's all like in person in the store at the pop up, because you can see the joy that people have when they put this kind of clothes on," said Taylor Tatum, the owner of a local clothing store called Tippy Tailor.

Tatum says events like Seismic allow her to not only meet new clients, but build connections with people who are looking for expression through clothing.

"It's by RSVP appointment only, but it's essentially this showroom and magical wonderland where you can come and try everything on. You have all your friends, you can walk the runway, take pictures, and you can meet Tippy. Tippy is my cat," said Tatum.

The event kicked off Friday with artists like Oden & Fatzo, Hot Since 82, DJ Hanzel, Coco & Breezy, Sofi Tukker and John Summit.

I’m attending the @SeismicTX music fest tonight here in Austin. I’ll post all the fun here 👇🏼 @KVUE — Ford Sanders KVUE (@fordsandersTV) May 20, 2023

Saturday, the event concluded with performances from Nicole Moudaber, Speaker Honey, Josh Wink, Cristoph, Chris Liebing, Chris Avantgarde and Testpilot (better known under his alternate stage name "deadmau5").

The event is expected to return in November at the Concourse Project.

