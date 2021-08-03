San Marcos to host music workshop en route to 'Music Friendly' city designation

The workshop is the first step in the certification process toward joining more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation "music friendly."

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit San Marcos will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, March 10, as a step toward gaining the “Music Friendly” city designation.

San Marcos’ workshop is the first step in the certification process, and when it is completed, the city will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the title.

“As our focus is on revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State – work, school, entertainment and culture –Texas is committed to working alongside music industry, business and community leaders in San Marcos to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like San Marcos to succeed."

Among the cities that have the Music Friendly Communities include: Austin, Bastrop, New Braunfels, San Antonio, Waco and more. Other cities, like San Marcos, working to receive the title are: Round Rock, Houston, Dallas, Dripping Springs and others.

The virtual workshop starts at 6 p.m. on March 10 and will be viewable through Zoom. Those interested in attending the workshop may find more information through the Facebook Event page here.

For more information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program, visit https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities.