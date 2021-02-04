San Marcos is now a designated 'Music Friendly Community'

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the dedication on Tuesday.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos has been designated as a "Music Friendly Community" by the Texas Music Office (TMO), Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday. The Music Friendly Community program aims to foster music business-related economic development in Texas.

Abbott said that in 2019, the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated $27.3 in economic activity.

"Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of San Marcos on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success," Abbott said.

State Sen. Donna Campbell, who represents San Marcos, said designating the city as a Music Friendly Community will benefit local musicians and increase revenue, "allowing the city to grow and continue producing talented artists."

Congratulations, San Marcos, on earning the Music Friendly Community designation from @txmusicoffice!



Details on Thursday’s presentation >>> https://t.co/67jfm03Fsu — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 5, 2021

A TMO representative will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Derrick on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the kickoff of the Music on the Square concert series on the San Marcos courthouse lawn. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and the certification ceremony will be held between bands at 7 p.m.

"From the influential work of Eddie Durham and his swinging jazz compositions to the enduring honky-tonk style of the Ace in the Hole band where legendary county music artist George Strait got his start, the City of San Marcos’ music roots run deep," Derrick said. "Becoming a Music Friendly Community is good for our city. It is good for our businesses, vendors, and organizations. It is good for musicians and music lovers. It is good for our culture. It is good for the soul of San Marcos."

San Marcos is the 30th Texas city to have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. Other Central Texas cities that have received the designation are Austin, Bastrop, Round Rock, New Braunfels and Dripping Springs.