Red River Cultural District's 'Free Week' of no-charge shows kicks of Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to catch some local music, this weekend will be jam-packed with shows thanks to the Red River Cultural District's "Free Week" music festival – and all the shows are admission-free.
"Free Week" is an annual event that gives music-lovers the chance to check out local venues and musicians for free. In celebration of the festival's 20th anniversary, this year will also feature a number of special parties, in addition to some food and drink promotions featuring local businesses.
Despite it's name, "Free Week" doesn't actually last a week. The festival will run Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, and will feature more than 100 local artists performing across a dozen music venues in the Red River Cultural District. Participating venues include Cheer Up Charlies, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Stubb's Bar-B-Q and more.
See a full day-by-day lineup below.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- The Official Free Week Kick-Off Party, presented by Tito’s – The 13th Floor
- CUC Angels Drag Show: Harlót, Yvonna F Mei, DJ Y2K with Brigette Bandit and DJ Boyfriend ATX – Cheer Up Charlies
- GEDĀ, Semantix and Mutant – Chess Club
- In A Darkened Room, Sin and Seraphim, Vestite – Elysium
- Suave, Yung Bambi, Moscato J, D. Smiley, Doeman, Mason Flynt, Ringo Death Starr, Daiistar, Glare and Bleach Burn – Empire Control Room & Garage
- The iLL Collective, Stone Mecca and DJ Notion of MusicMind – Flamingo Cantina
- DJ Gabby Got It Presents: Friktona at Free Week featuring DJ Gabby Got It, Trochez, All Day Ray and DJ Ortiz – Mala Vida
- Bad Markings, Exotic Fruits and Exercise – Mohawk
- Sunrose, Die Spitz and STRVCK – Stubb's Bar-B-Q
- House of Leopore - ATX Vogue Nights: Babiboi, DJ Akasha, Tongue in Cheek Queer Comedy Showcase – Swan Dive
- Los Alcos, Souls Extolled and Our Last Daze – Valhalla
Friday, Jan. 6
- Como Las Movies, Skateland, Redbud and 10pmtoclose – Cheer Up Charlies
- Trauma Ray, Stab, Fawn and Damk – Chess Club
- Urban Heat, Rosegarden Funeral Party and Curse Mackey – Elysium
- BFF, Transit Method, Midnight Butterfly, Disko Cowboy and Lovelorn – Empire Control Room & Garage
- Lion Heights and Brother Thunder – Flamingo Cantina
- Tear Dungeon, Big Bill and Megafauna – Mohawk
- Chief Cleopatra, Blue Tongue and Midnight Snack – Stubb's Bar-B-Q
- Randi Welch and For Spite Present: Them/They-Tal with Pelvis Wrestley, Madison Baker, Cloud Companion and Helium Queens – Swan Dive
- Amplified Heat, Duel and Sudden Deaf – Valhalla
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Hong Kong Wigs, Pelvis Wrestley, Haunt Me and Pearl Z – Cheer Up Charlies
- Sailor Poon, Being Dead, Orvy and Transy Warhol – Chess Club
- Holy Wire, Gleaming and DJ Brad Freels – Elysium
- Prixmo, Foxtales, The Selfless Lovers, The Bright Light Social Hour, Shelly Knicks and Billy Glitter – Empire Control Room & Garage
- The Tiarras, El Tule and Los Kurados – Flamingo Cantina
- Mallwalker, Porcelain and Casino – Mohawk
- Howdy Gals Present: Angel White, Chucky Blk and Uncommon People – Swan Dive
- Hellfury, Naga Brujo, Bondbreaker and Queen Jane – Valhalla
Food and drink promotions
Central District Brewing: Kayaker's Kolsch for $4
Hoboken Pie: Pizza slices of your choosing for $2, only available on Thursday
Marinara Miracles: Meatball Heros for $10
Pelon's Tex-Mex: Two tacos and one Mexican beer for $12
Shawarma Point: Complimentary side with purchase of an entrée
Stubb’s Bar-B-Q: Discounted 20% off pricing on all food orders
Vaquero Taquero: Two tacos and one beer for $10
Wanderlust Wine: Complimentary jello shot with $5 minimum bar tab