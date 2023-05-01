Red River Cultural District's 'Free Week' of no-charge shows kicks of Thursday

Despite it's name, "Free Week" doesn't actually last a week. The admission-free festival will run Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to catch some local music, this weekend will be jam-packed with shows thanks to the Red River Cultural District's "Free Week" music festival – and all the shows are admission-free.

"Free Week" is an annual event that gives music-lovers the chance to check out local venues and musicians for free. In celebration of the festival's 20th anniversary, this year will also feature a number of special parties, in addition to some food and drink promotions featuring local businesses.

Despite it's name, "Free Week" doesn't actually last a week. The festival will run Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, and will feature more than 100 local artists performing across a dozen music venues in the Red River Cultural District. Participating venues include Cheer Up Charlies, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Stubb's Bar-B-Q and more.

