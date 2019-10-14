AUSTIN, Texas — For those going to the Texas versus Kansas football game on Saturday, there is a special performance you may want to check out.

Prior to the game, The Revolution, Prince's former band, will headline Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn. Longhorn City Limits (LCL) is located on the northeast corner of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and is free to the public with tons of concerts all day and post-game activities.

"We are beyond excited to welcome The Revolution to Longhorn City Limits in October," said Vice President and Director for Athletics Chris Del Conte. "With so many timeless hits that are the soundtrack of a generation, Texas fans are in for an unforgettable gameday experience."

Band members Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, BrownMark and Dr. Fink make up The Revolution, who are most known as the band behind music icon Prince. Following the tragic passing of Prince in April 2016, The Revolution reunited to honor him and pay tribute by playing the music they all created, according to Texas Athletics.

Fans can expect to hear all of Prince's iconic hits such as "Let's Go Crazy," "Purple Rain," "1999," "Kiss" and "When Doves Cry."

Also in the LCL lineup is Austin native Emily Wolfe. Wolfe released her self-titled album earlier in 2019, which includes singles "Rules To Bend" and "Holy Roller."

At Longhorn City Limits, fans can enjoy the Deep Eddy Lounge, a brand new cocktail garden featuring unique Texas-themed drinks for fans 21 years old and older. The event also has a happy hour, which is exclusive to Bevo Blvd., Smokey’s Midway and Longhorn City Limits pregame. During this happy hour, fans can enjoy $5 16-ounce domestic beers, $6 16-ounce premium beers and $5 wine spritzers. Stubb's Bar-B-Q will also have multiple setups around the LBJ Lawn.

