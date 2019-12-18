SAN ANTONIO — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be bringing their iconic music to San Antonio during a massive tour next summer.

The tour will land in the Alamo City on June 21. The popularity of the tour led to new dates being added to the lineup.

The tour was first announced in early December. The tour will be Mötley Crüe's first performances since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour." In November, the group posted a video explaining that the band was blowing up the contract because the fans demanded it.

Ticket pre-sale for the San Antonio show starts January 6. Tickets are officially on sale beginning January 10 at 10 a.m. More ticketing information is available here.

Alamodome 🔥 JUST ANNOUNCED 🔥 Motley Crue and Def Leppard added NEW DATES to #TheStadiumTour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts! 🗓 June 21, 2020 🎟 PRE-SALE STARTS JAN. 6, 2020 🎟 ON SALE JAN. 10,...

RELATED: Cher tweets praise of San Antonio hotel before Tuesday night concert

RELATED: Man buys Olivia Newton-John's iconic 'Grease' jacket for $243,200, then gives it back