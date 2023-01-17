Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023

In addition to the music festival in May, Madonna is set to grace the Austin stage on Sept. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year.

The lineup for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the Moody Center's Instagram page Tuesday morning. The festival, which will take place on May 13, will have two ticket presales, one on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and one on Jan. 27 for the general public.

The Capitol One Cardholder presale begins on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. CST and will last for 48 hours. After the 48-hour time period, the next time fans can snag tickets will be Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

The lineup for the festival includes huge names in country including Luke Bryan, Elle King, Justin Moore and Kane Brown.

In addition to the music festival in May, the Moody Center announced that Madonna is set to grace its stage on Sept. 21. Presales for the one-night event will start on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

These latest announcements add to the Moody Center's already impressive docket of performers over the last year. The venue has hosted more than 90 events and artists since its grand opening in April 2022, including Carrie Underwood, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar.