Metallica to make only Texas stop of latest world tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Nothing else matters because tickets go on sale this week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you're a Metallica fan, there's "One" thing you need to do this week!

The legendary heavy metal band is getting set for their latest world tour -- and their only stop in Texas will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dubbed a "No Repeat Weekend," Metallica is slated to perform two different setlists on two separate nights in 2023 -- Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

According to the band, more than 30 songs from Metallica's 40-year history will be performed over the two shows.

The band is currently getting ready for the release of their latest album, "72 Seasons." The single "Lux Æterna" was released on Monday.

The album releases on April 14, 2023.

The two-year M72 World Tour will also include different opening acts for each performance. In Arlington, Pantera and Mammoth WVH are scheduled for Aug. 18, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will open on Aug. 20.

Presale for two-day tickets begins this Wednesday, Nov. 30. General sale for two-day tickets starts this Friday, Dec. 2.

Single-day ticket sales begin on Jan. 20, 2023.