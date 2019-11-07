SAN ANTONIO — Luke Combs has added five new tour dates including one in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.

The "When it Rains it Pours" singer has booked an Alamo City show on December 7 with opening performances by Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. The general-sale tickets will be available Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

July 16 also marks the day Combs will be inducted in the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer is known for his previous two-time platinum single, “Beautiful Crazy,” which spent seven-straight weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—tying the second longest run atop the chart since its launch in 1990.

The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour shares more information on its website.

Mark your calendars if you want to purchase concert tickets before they're sold out and it hits you like a "Hurricane."