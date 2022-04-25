Lizzo announces 'Special Tour' dates, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center

Lizzo will play Moody Center on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lizzo fans, rejoice! The pop superstar and queen of body positivity will make a stop in Austin this fall.

Lizzo announced the dates for her "Special Tour" on Monday, including an Oct. 25 show at Austin's Moody Center. Atlanta rapper Latto will open for Lizzo on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Moody Center's venue presale will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. American Express cardholders will have access to a special presale starting on Tuesday, and fans who pre-save Lizzo's upcoming album will have early access to tickets on Wednesday.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!



So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22



Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26



AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

If you're hoping to catch Lizzo this fall, you'll want to be ready to pounce when tickets go on sale. The last time she played in Austin, at the 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival, the crowd was so large that the fest made changes between Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 to make it easier for fans to see her.

If you can't snag Austin tickets, the Special Tour will make two other Texas stops. Lizzo will play in Houston on Oct. 26 and in Dallas on Oct. 28.

