Music

Live music venues could receive City code definition, benefits

The Austin City Council voted on the issue on July 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — Live music venues could soon qualify as a type of arts organizations and receive the benefits given to such groups, according to an Austin Business Journal (ABJ) report.

The possible consideration comes after the Austin City Council voted on July 28 in favor of an ordinance to define a "live music venue" in City code. That vote officially began the process of redefining the spaces.

The council's resolution says live music venues could have "a bonus and incentive program" if they meet certain criteria, such as having an admission fee, a defined space for performer and audience, performances at least five nights a week and payment and equipment for performers.

These programs include the ability to "access revenue collected from hotel stays and regulatory incentives that might include fee waivers," the ABJ reported. Austin received $108.3 million from the 2019 fiscal year hotel occupancy tax, according to the report.

Live music venues could also see regulatory incentives such as fee waivers, modified parking requirements and prioritization for density bonuses.

