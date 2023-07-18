Teenaged rock 'n' roll superstar from the late 1950s makes a comeback in Austin

Jivin' Gene Bourgeois, 83, is still rockin' before adoring audiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In the late 1950s, radio, TV and the record labels discovered teenagers had money to spend and they spent a lot of it on rock 'n' roll records.

Singers barely out of their teens themselves were writing songs and getting them recorded. If they were lucky, their records would sell.

That was a time when a tall, good-looking high school kid from Port Arthur, Texas, formed his first band. Gene Bourgeois, later known only as Jivin’ Gene, would play at local teen dances and get paid – not with money, but with all-you-can-eat crawfish.

Bourgeois was cranking out songs like a 24-hour factory – some of them about love, but most of them about love lost.

That’s when a local deejay and music promoter named Huey Meaux thought one of those songs might be a hit. Meaux was right.

With his teenage lament called "Breaking Up Is Hard To Do," Jivin' Gene became an overnight star, with national tours and appearances on TV shows across the country.

Bourgeois, in fact, helped to invent a new genre music of music known as "swamp pop" – songs cooked up from a virtual gumbo of influences: country music, rhythm and blues, Cajun ballads and, of course, rock 'n' roll.

But by 1964, swamp pop had been wiped off the music charts because of the British Invasion, with bands from across the pond like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominating record sales.

Bourgeois stopped singing and took jobs in construction. But he never stopped writing songs.

Many years later, he decided to make a comeback.

Flash forward to Antone's Club in Austin earlier this month as 83-year-old Jivin’ Gene was playing music again in front of a packed house, playing his late '50s hits, blues and swamp pop classics.

“I love what I do and I feel blessed,” Bourgeois told KVUE. "I do it all for my fans, and it’s wonderful to be able to perform for them again after all this time."

The Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur has devoted an entire wall to Bourgeois’s musical triumphs. He is truly a hometown hero who never gave up his passion for writing songs and singing them.

Sixty-five years after his first hit record on a 7-inch piece of vinyl, he has found popularity in today’s digital world, with his songs available on Spotify and Apple Music and played on satellite radio. Bourgeois claims fans from Austin to New Orleans to Europe, where swamp pop remains a popular genre.

“Guess I’ll keep singing until the clubs stop calling me,” he said.

In "Breaking Up Is Hard To Do," Bourgeois wrote about the pain of ending a romance. But these days, none of his fans seem to have any intention of breaking up with Jivin’ Gene.