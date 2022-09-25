Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

For the next six days, the Moody Center is Harry's House!

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!

Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.

Now, showtime has arrived. Fans stood outside the Moody Center with signs, picking out new swag, hours before doors opened for Sunday night's concert.

"It hasn't hit us yet," one fan told KVUE. "Yeah, it doesn't feel real yet. Maybe when we finally step inside ... Maybe when Harry comes actually on stage, it'll be like, ‘Oh, we're actually here. Yeah, look at that.’"

At last check, tickets to see the British heartthrob were starting at nearly $350 on Ticketmaster.

Styles is performing every night through Friday, except Tuesday, so don't be surprised if traffic is heavy around the Moody Center and the University of Texas campus all week long.

Styles' third studio album since leaving the massively successful boy group One Direction, "Harry's House," was released on May 20.

