A little more 'Love' | Harry Styles adds 6th 'Love On Tour' date at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in May, prior to the addition of a sixth show.
Harry Styles' fall residency at the Moody Center isn't the same as it was – the international superstar has added a sixth date.
The Moody Center said "due to popular demand," Styles has added a new "Love On Tour" show on Monday, Oct. 3. Styles will now play in Austin on:
- Sunday, Sept. 25
- Monday, Sept. 26
- Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Thursday, Sept. 29
- Sunday, Oct. 2
- Monday, Oct. 3
Gabriels will open for Styles at all six Moody Center shows.
Tickets for the Oct. 3 show will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. CT.
The Moody Center said American Express Card Members who previously registered through American Express Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan for the Austin "Love On Tour" dates may get a chance to buy presale tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Selected Card Members will be notified via email the night before the presale. Supply is limited.
Other U.S. "Love On Tour" dates include 15 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City; 15 nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California; and six nights at United Center in Chicago,
Styles' third studio album since leaving the hugely successful boy band One Direction, "Harry's House," was released on May 20.
