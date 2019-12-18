SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published March 23, 2018.

2018 "Texan of the Year" and country music legend George Strait is embracing "the spirit of the holiday season" by raising money for the families of fallen first responders in San Antonio.

Strait shared a message to his Facebook page about the auction, in which he teamed up with Lenovo to "make a difference for those whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice."

The auction went live Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Bidders have the opportunity to win a Lenovo Yoga laptop signed by the "King of Country" until the auction ends January 7.

The proceeds of the auction will benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio. The estimated value of the autographed laptop is listed at $2,500.

Visit the auction website for more information.

