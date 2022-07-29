Beyonce releases her 7th studio album 'Renaissance'

Beyonce said this is the first release in a trilogy of albums she recorded during the pandemic.

Queen Bey dropped her highly-anticipated seventh studio album Friday titled "Renaissance."

Following the 16-track album release, the "Break My Soul" singer posted a message to her social media pages, thanking her fans for waiting to listen after the album was leaked earlier in the week.

"So the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank you all enough for your love and protection," the message read.

"Renaissance" is Beyonce's first solo album since her "Lemonade" album, which was recorded in 2016. The album was recorded over the course of the pandemic, almost three years in the works. Beyonce said the stillness of that time allowed her to tap into her most creative self.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," says Beyoncé. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

The visuals are scheduled to be released at a later date.

