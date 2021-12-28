Red River Cultural District announces 'Free Week 2022' featuring 100+ local bands

Notable festival performers include TC Superstar, Bright Light Social Hour, TWRP, Superfonicos, Blackillac, Mélat and Chris Conde, among many others.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River Cultural District (RRCD) announced that the nonprofit’s annual admission-free winter music festival "Free Week" is slated to return to Austin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8.

Free Week 2022 will feature more than 100 local musicians at the following venues:

Cheer Up Charlies

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mohawk

Stubb's

Swan Dive

The Green Jay

Valhalla

Notable festival performers include TC Superstar, Bright Light Social Hour, TWRP, Superfonicos, Blackillac, Mélat and Chris Conde, among many others. For a look at the artist lineup, click here.

Although admission is free for each event, all Free Week concerts are paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue, thanks in part to generous donations from corporate sponsors and the general public alike, event organizers said. For those interested in making a donation to the local nonprofit, visit the RRCD website at redriverculturaldistrict.org.

Sponsors of the multi-genre, multi-venue music festival include: Lone Star Beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Desert Door Distillery, Airbnb, Rambler Sparkling Water, Red Bull, Downtown Austin Alliance, EQ Austin, Do512, Showlist Austin and When Where What Austin.

For the latest information on Red River Cultural District and upcoming events, visit www.RedRiverCulturalDistrict.org or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.