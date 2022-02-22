Austin-area School of Rock teaches Black music history's impact on rock 'n' roll

School of Rock and Texas pioneer Bevis M. Griffin joined forces to create an innovative new curriculum to teach students the influence of blues on modern music.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new Black music history curriculum is being taught at two Austin-area School of Rock locations through a collaboration between the school's operators and Texas Black rock maverick Bevis M. Griffin.

The collaboration, "The Deep Roots of Rock & Blues," will work with the schools’ instructors and students to enhance their current programing with a deeper understanding of African American cultural contributions to the evolution of rock 'n' roll. This will include a classic blues playlist, the formation of a dedicated all-star student band for live performances as well as consulting with SoR staff so they can incorporate the influence the blues had on swing, country and rock, culminating in the groundbreaking music of Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.

"Blues music is the DNA of rock 'n' roll. Really, Black artists were the innovators of rock 'n' roll artists like Robert Johnson, Etta James. It's very important that we tell those stories of where rock 'n' roll actually really came from," said Alex Vallejo, musician and director of operations for Rockin’ D Five.

Vallejo said that throughout this curriculum, coordinators want to teach kids not just how to play the blues but understand the history and appreciate the music that birthed rock 'n' roll, as well as get them onstage with a renowned blues artist at a legendary blues venue.

School of Rock's house band opened for award-winning blues artist Ruthie Foster on Feb. 19 at The Haute Spot. They also headlined a concert the following evening at Antone's.

"Black culture is much deeper at the root of this thing that you understand as rock 'n' roll," said Griffin.

The ultimate goal of this initiative will be to cultivate a pathway for underserved students in the public sector to participate in local SoR music programs in the spirit of inclusion and diversity.

