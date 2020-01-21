AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about what it's like spending a day at Rodeo Austin and was published in 2019.

Get ready to boot, scoot and boogie your way to Rodeo Austin! Organizers released the rodeo's 2020 lineup Tuesday morning and it does not disappoint.

The annual rodeo, which will be held from March 14 through 28, will have some of country music's biggest stars, including the Eli Young Band and Aaron Watson.

Here's who made the list and when they're performing:

"Rodeo Austin hosts over 100 live music performances during the 15-day Fair and Rodeo, and is proud to bring a concert series to the Live Music Capital of the World that truly has something for everybody," organizers said online. "From Texas country to punk rock, Rodeo Austin boasts a tremendous lineup featuring a variety of world-class concerts every fan can enjoy!"

You can purchase tickets and plan your trip online.

