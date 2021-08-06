Seeing Jason Isbell at ACL Live? You'll need a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Masks will also be required at the shows on Aug. 7, 8 and 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jason Isbell is requiring fans attending his concerts at ACL Live to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will also be required.

Austin moved into Stage 5 of COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday. Isbell's three-night run at the 2,750-capacity indoor venue kicks off on Saturday.

Concert-goers can prove their fully vaccinated status by showing their vaccination card or a copy or photo of their card. Attendees can also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) performed within 72 hours of the show they are attending.

Fans who are attending multiple shows must bring their proof of vaccination or a negative test administered within 72 hours of the day of the show on each night that they attend.

ATTN JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT ATTENDEES: At the request of the artist, there are new safety requirements for all shows 8/7-9. Masks are required for entry; attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative within 72 hrs. https://t.co/MXx73bmFiU pic.twitter.com/tebWKle9fF — ACL Live (@acllive) August 5, 2021

Anyone who is unable to meet the testing and vaccination requirements who purchased their tickets directly through Ticketmaster can request a refund. Refunds must be requested by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Isbell retweeted ACL Live's announcement of the requirements on Friday. The response from his followers has been overwhelmingly positive.

There are other music venues in Austin that are taking steps to protect customers amid the new COVID-19 surge.

The Continental Club, The Continental Club Gallery, and C-Boy's Heart & Soul are currently operating at 75% capacity "because bands & customers have asked several times about our Covid protocols and policies," the venue said on Facebook Thursday.

Hotel Vegas and Volstead are reducing capacity and requiring masks indoors and strongly encouraging them outdoors.

Do you know of any other artists or music venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for their Austin shows? Email KVUEDigital@KVUE.com.