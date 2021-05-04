City leaders speaking out against noise ordinance bill

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and select city councilmembers are opposing House Bill 3813, which aims to prohibit regulations on amplified sound from certain venues.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders are expected to meet Monday to oppose the passing of a bill aimed at prohibiting regulation of amplified sound from certain venues.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, council members Sabino “Pio” Renteria and Kathie Tovo will join locals opposing House Bill 3813.

In its text, HB 3813 proposes that a municipality may not adopt or enforce an ordinance that regulates the production of amplified sound from a bar if it:

Exceeds 85 decibels from a loud speaker or sound amplifier Is produced between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The bill would go into effect for venues located in a city "with a population of 750,000 or more that is primarily located in a county with a population of 1.5 million or less."

In a press release, City leaders said "the bill seeks to strip local communities of their ability to broker agreements between Austin residential communities and venues and regulate amplified sound."

Those opposing HB 3813 are scheduled to speak at noon on Monday.

If passed, the bill would take effect Sept. 1, 2021.