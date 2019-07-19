AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published on June 16.

A new way for local artists to receive tips is through a digital tipping grant and the 10 lucky recipients have been selected.

The City of Austin's Music and Entertainment Division announced Friday morning the 10 local musicians and bands selected for the "Tip the Band." grant program.

These artists include:

The Tip the Band grant program focuses on addressing affordability concerns for Austin's music community by creating this new revenue stream for musicians.

Now, artists can collect digital tips from fans using a debit or credit card.

The process of being a part of the program is competitive. The artists who were picked had to fill out an application and were reviewed under a panel of music industry professionals.

Those selected will be required to promote the program and participate in a promotional campaign created by the Music and Entertainment Division.

"There are certain methods now for musicians to collect digital tips, but not as instantaneously or seamlessly as this tool," said Erica Shamaly, Music and Entertainment Division Manager.

