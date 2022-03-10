x
Music

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin

Ticket sales begin as early as Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind.

The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. But there are a few early options for fans:

Verified Fan Artist Presale

  • Starts Thu, Oct 6, at 10 a.m. CDT
  • Ends Thu, Oct 6, at 10 p.m. CDT

Official Platinum Presale

  • Starts Thu, Oct 6, at 10 a.m. CDT
  • Ends Thu, Oct 6, at 11:59 p.m. CDT

Local Presales

  • Starts Thu, Oct 6, at 2 p.m. CDT
  • Ends Fri, Oct 7, at 9 a.m. CDT

Official Platinum

  • Starts Fri, Oct 7, at 10 a.m. CDT
  • Ends Fri, Sep 15, at 8 p.m. CDT

The Arctic Monkeys will also be stopping by Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Sept. 16.

Don't feel like waiting another year? If you're down to travel, the band is currently making its rounds on the festival circuit through the end of the year.

Click here for the band's full tour schedule.

