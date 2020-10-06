'A Night For Austin' musical benefit supporting local organizations

The benefit's star-studded lineup includes big names such as Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Gary Clark Jr. and many others.

A Night For Austin is a 2-hour live stream musical benefit on June 10 at 8 p.m. central time supporting local organizations and charities.

The benefit's star-studded lineup includes big names such as Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Gary Clark Jr. and many others.

The event can be watched online on the streaming platform Twitch.

According to the event's website, 100% of the money raised will be going towards a fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation. The organizations that will be benefitting from the event include the Central Texas Food Bank, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Six Square Creatives, PeopleFund, Southern Smoke Foundation, Red River Cultural District and MusiCares.

So far, Universal Music Publishing has offered matching support of $25,000, BMI Austin has offered matching support of $10,000 and AT&T has also offered $10,000 in matching support.

Donations to the fund can be made online through A Night For Austin's website.