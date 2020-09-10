x
Music Lessons with Austin Artists: Piano with singer/producer DOSSEY

Enjoy a music lesson and a performance from Austin-based electro-pop artist DOSSEY.

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you looking to learn something new while spending more time at home? Or need something to keep the kids busy on the weekend? 

Well, you're in luck! KVUE has teamed up with local musicians to offer music lessons with different artists every week. This week, DOSSEY gives us a piano lesson with a little basic music theory.

DOSSEY is a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. She plays the acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano and claw-hammer banjo.

She's played several different styles of music including country, rock, pop, bluegrass and electronic. And she's a banjo-playing songwriter in the Austin bluegrass and folk band Indian & The Jones.

She was an official SXSW musical artist in 2019 and would have also performed in 2020. 

DOSSEY has released three new singles this year including "Animal," "This Feeling" and "Someone to Love."

You can see DOSSEY perform on Oct. 24 at the Haute Spot, or check out her scheduled live shows here

You can listen to her on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon and Bandcamp.

Find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Music Lessons with Austin Artists| Piano with Electro-Pop artist DOSSEY

